AI data centers can drink 5 million gallons a day. Nvidia says its new servers need almost none

"The 45-degree intake temperature — that is really the newest innovation that's really transformative."

Nvidia says it may have a potential answer to one of the AI boom's biggest environmental concerns: water consumption.

As companies build ever-larger data centers, the chipmaker says its newest server design could, in some climates, reduce on-site cooling water use from millions of gallons per day to nearly zero.

What happened?

According to Fast Company, a large data center may use up to 5 million gallons of water each day for cooling — about as much as a town with tens of thousands of residents.

That level of demand has made AI infrastructure more controversial in communities already concerned about drought, overburdened utilities, and rising costs.

However, Fast Company reported that Nvidia's Vera Rubin platform, the company's newest AI servers, is intended to run at significantly higher temperatures than earlier versions. That shift enables a closed-loop liquid-cooling setup instead of one that depends on evaporating water to remove heat.

Fast Company explained that in the new system, a water-and-propylene-glycol mixture enters at around 113 degrees Fahrenheit, absorbs heat from the chips, and can then rise to 131 degrees Fahrenheit before exiting the system to cool back down.

Since that fluid can be cooled again without evaporation, many sites may no longer need large amounts of fresh water on-site for cooling. Nvidia says that in many climates, water use for that purpose could fall to "close to zero."

Why does it matter?

AI's rapid growth is closely tied to the energy grid and water tables. Training and running advanced models require enormous amounts of electricity, which can strain local utilities and, in some cases, raise concerns that households could eventually shoulder infrastructure costs through higher bills.

Alongside heavy power demand, AI data centers can also consume significant amounts of water.

Nvidia's cooling change appears to address one part of the problem, but not the broader reality that AI expansion also means more servers, more power use, and more pressure on local resources.

Despite concerns about energy and land use, Nvidia's breakthrough opens the door to less water-intensive data centers.

Josh Parker, Nvidia's head of sustainability, told Fast Company: "The 45-degree intake temperature — that is really the newest innovation that's really transformative."

Better cooling may ease one major problem, yet it does not fully solve AI's larger resource footprint as data center construction continues to accelerate.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.