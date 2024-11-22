Toyota strikes megadeal for billion-dollar solar farm — here's what it could mean for the auto industry

Canadian energy company Enbridge announced its plan to build a new solar project in Texas. This solar farm will be one of the largest in North America and plans to provide power to Toyota and other major companies, Electrek reported.

The project, called Sequoia, will be an 815-megawatt solar farm, and it will cost a huge $1.1 billion, Electrek wrote. Enbridge has secured clients — Toyota and AT&T — through power purchase agreements (PPAs).

As Engie explains, PPAs work when a large company like Toyota agrees to purchase energy from a provider for a set amount of time at a set cost.

Toyota intends to significantly reduce its pollution from its manufacturing facilities by 2035, per its website. Off-site solar energy from Enbridge at this soon-to-be-built solar farm appears to be part of the company's aims to offset pollution from other operations through its purchase of clean energy, like solar power.

While many large companies talk about their commitment to sustainability, actions like Toyota's PPA with Enbridge is an example of actually walking the walk, even though there's always room for growth. For example, many vehicles that the company sells still use gas — one of the dirty fuels primarily responsible for the overheating of the planet.

However, the automaker has also invested in bringing more electric vehicles to market, which don't release harmful heat-trapping gases when driven.

Ultimately, measures to move away from dirty energy — including by powering facilities with solar — will result in healthier air quality and ecosystems for important species like birds and other pollinators, which support our food supply. And supporting brands and companies that continue to prove their commitment to planet-friendly initiatives can move the needle in a positive direction.

According to Electrek, the Sequoia project is expected to start producing power by 2025 and be at full capacity in 2026. Commenters on the Electrek article were mostly optimistic about this up-and-coming solar farm.

"One year from decision to electrons. From investment to first returns. Remarkable. That, ladies and gentlemen, is one of the reasons why solar and wind are now so competitive," one reader wrote.

