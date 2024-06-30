Researchers develop 'spider silk' bioelectronic sensors for diverse applications: 'We can put sensors almost anywhere and repair them where and when they need it'

University of Cambridge researchers have invented a new kind of bioelectronic sensor inspired by spider silk. The sensor is so small that it could be printed on human skin without the wearer even noticing it was there and could be used for a wide range of applications, SciTechDaily reported.

Even better, the "electronic spider silk" sensors can be manufactured without creating waste or using energy-intensive processes, making them environmentally friendly.

The sensors are 50 times smaller than a human hair. As a test, the researchers printed them onto the fluffy seedhead of a dandelion and were able to do so without damaging its structure. When printed onto human fingers, the sensors conformed to the skin and left the sweat pores exposed, meaning they are virtually undetectable once applied, per the outlet.

The research was published in the journal Nature Electronics.

"Using our simple fabrication technique, we can put sensors almost anywhere and repair them where and when they need it, without needing a big printing machine or a centralized manufacturing facility," said Department of Engineering professor Yan Yan Shery Huang, who led the research, per SciTechDaily. "These sensors can be made on-demand, right where they're needed, and produce minimal waste and emissions."

The applications of such a device are widespread. The sensors could be used as health monitors, replacing devices such as smartwatches, or for monitoring plant growth — an important aspect of precision agriculture, a field that is becoming increasingly important as human-caused pollution creates difficulties around growing crops, as the outlet detailed.

The sensors could even be used in virtual reality and gaming, the researchers said.

"If you want to accurately sense anything on a biological surface like skin or a leaf, the interface between the device and the surface is vital," said Huang, as reported by SciTechDaily. "We also want bioelectronics that are completely imperceptible to the user, so they don't in any way interfere with how the user interacts with the world, and we want them to be sustainable and low waste."

