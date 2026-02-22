Electric appliance expert busts common misconception about heat pump HVACs: 'They absolutely do'

Industry experts are continuing to dispel myths about heat pumps and show homeowners how these HVAC solutions keep homes warm in a smart, efficient way.

In a TikTok video, Steve Duckworth (@SteveDuckworthEle) explained that he has installed many heat pumps in customers' homes, keeping them warm and comfortable.

@steveduckworthele Myth: Heat pumps don't keep your house warm. Truth: They absolutely do, just in a smarter, more efficient way. Heat pumps deliver steady, consistent heat all day long, keeping your home comfortably warm even in winter. Link in bio or message us to enquire about our services. #HeatPump #AirSourceHeatPump #LowCarbonHeating #HomeHeating #Fyp ♬ original sound - Steve-duckworth-electrical

When asked about whether heat pumps keep houses warm, Steve said, "They absolutely do." Steve has over 30 years of experience in the electrical industry and about 15 years in solar.

In addition to learning from expert TikTok videos like this, TCD's partner Mitsubishi can help you assess your HVAC options and reduce your energy bills with a new, energy-efficient HVAC system.





Steve said that heat pumps keep homes warm in winter despite myths about the temperatures at which they work best. He also shared that it's best to run the heat at a lower temperature for longer than to bring the boiler up to high temperatures and back down again. Heat pumps can help you use energy efficiently, stay warm, and save on monthly energy costs.

Steve's followers appreciated his honest, expert insights on heat pumps and liked his TikTok video.

"There, you heard it here first," the interviewer said at the end of Steve's video. "You can test at home whether your heat pump is going to work."

"Heat pumps deliver steady, consistent heat all day long, keeping your home comfortably warm even in winter," Steve reiterated in the caption of the video.

