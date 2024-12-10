Company takes massive step forward in one of transportation's most overlooked areas: 'Our customers are also seeing improvements'

A major logistics company just took a massive step toward cleaning up one of transportation's most overlooked areas: yard operations.

YMX Logistics is rolling out 20 new electric yard trucks across North America, proving that going electric isn't just for passenger cars anymore, according to Electrek.

These specialized trucks, which move trailers around shipping yards and warehouses, are prime candidates for electrification. They operate in confined spaces, make frequent stops, and return to the same spot each day, making them perfect for battery power.

Orange EV, the company behind these powerful machines, has created trucks that can handle an impressive 180,000 pounds while producing zero pollution.

This rollout isn't just happening in places with strict environmental rules such as California. YMX is deploying these clean machines nationwide, with four already in Chicago and more on the way to other locations.

The switch is already paying off. "Besides the initial benefits of reduction in emissions and carbon footprint, our customers are also seeing improvements in the overall operational efficiency," YMX Logistics CEO Matt Yearling said.

The company's employees have noticed positive changes, too, reporting better health and improved daily working conditions without diesel fumes in their workspace.

"With rising demand for electric yard trucks, our joint efforts ensure that more companies can access the environmental, financial, and operational benefits of electrification," Orange EV CEO Wayne Mathisen said. "… This is a win for the planet, the workforce, and the bottom line of these organizations."

With each electric truck cutting the need for thousands of gallons of diesel fuel annually, these behind-the-scenes changes add up to cleaner air for communities near shipping facilities and fewer harmful pollution in our atmosphere. And as more companies realize that going electric can boost their environmental and financial performance, we might see many more shipping yards make the switch.

The transformation is already underway, with YMX's trucks leading the charge toward a future wherein the vehicles moving our goods are as clean as the electric cars in our driveways.

