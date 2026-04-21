Electric car sales soar 51% as fuel prices spike

The spike in electric car sales in March represents one of Europe's significant strides toward energy security.

Last month in continental Europe, sales of electric vehicles surged by 51%, driven by rising gas and diesel prices linked to the conflict in Iran.

According to the Guardian, 224,000 new EV registrations occurred in March, with a total of 500,000 in the first three months of the year, marking a 33.5% rise compared to the previous year.

Norway leads the shift to electric, with 98% of new cars sold in March being EVs, followed by Denmark at 76% and Finland at around 50%.

Norway and the other Nordic countries have accelerated their electrification efforts, aided by higher wages, substantial subsidies, and well-developed government-supported charging infrastructure.

Swedish automaker Polestar, Europe's sole all-electric vehicle manufacturer, announced record sales of 60,000 units last year, according to the Guardian.

With declining demand and reduced tax incentives, Western automakers have been stepping back from EVs. However, there appears to be renewed interest because of the ongoing conflict in Iran and the significant rise in gas costs in recent weeks, with notable increases in EV and plug-in hybrid sales seen in central and southern Europe.

According to InsideEVs, plug-in vehicle sales in Europe jumped 72% month over month and 37% year over year.

During the first quarter, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Poland experienced a 40% rise in EV purchases. Italy, historically slow to adopt electric vehicles, reported a year-on-year increase of 65% in March, according to the Guardian.

France saw a 50% year-on-year increase in EV sales, buoyed by a variety of government incentives.

German EV sales grew by 42% in March amid pressures from an influx of Chinese electric vehicles. Recently, the German automotive trade association noted that industry restructuring and new investments are yielding results, with half of the electric cars sold in Europe now produced in Germany.

However, these trends have not made their way across the Atlantic to the U.S. Despite gas prices rising to an average of over $4 a gallon in the states — almost a whole dollar more than this time last year — EV sales have been down in 2026.

The drop in sales is largely due to the termination of federal tax incentives. That said, there is some evidence that the spike in gas prices has pushed U.S. consumers toward EVs.

Searches for EVs have increased on vehicle marketplaces like Cars.com and Edmunds. Plus, used EVs just hit record sales in the first quarter of 2026.

According to the Guardian, Chris Heron, secretary general of E-Mobility Europe, remarked that "March's surge in electric car sales is one of Europe's biggest recent gains in energy security, in a month when oil dependence has become a real vulnerability."

The switch to EVs has decreased annual fuel demand by the equivalent of 2 million barrels of oil.

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