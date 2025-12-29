8 EV resolutions that could make a big difference in 2026

Drivers would love to see these come to fruition.

As 2026 looms, these New Year's resolutions for the auto industry could be vital in accelerating the electric vehicle market's growth.

This year, TCD's resident auto experts are asking for some big changes that would make EVs cheaper, easier, and more fun to drive in the new year.

Here are eight clean machine-related resolutions we'd like to see coming to fruition in 2026:

Reinstate the $7,500 federal tax credit for new EVs

With American giants such as Ford taking billions of dollars in losses and opting to kill beloved EVs like the F-150 Lightning, reinstating these nixed tax incentives would be a way for the government to support the economy.

Get rid of the idea that EV drivers should be charged more

There's a whole lot of cost and confusion looming, as individual states decide how to tax EV drivers as a way of making up for lost gas tax revenue.

Let's make these laws common sense — and not a clear cash-grab or subversive plot to put people off buying EVs.

Allow Chinese EVs to be sold in the US

Doing so would mean radical changes to policy and tariffs, but it would also likely bring the average cost of an EV down considerably without sacrificing quality.

The added competition would put further pressure on U.S. and European manufacturers, and is that really such a bad thing?

Hurry up and bring sub-$25,000 EVs to market

Slate promises its new plug–and-play EV, due in 2026, will be around this price, but if the Chinese can make great electric vehicles far more cheaply, why can't we?

Right now, we're seeing some sub-$30,000 offerings on the horizon, but surely America's home-grown engineering and business savvy can crack the code on lower sticker prices.

Make all charging stations available to all EV owners — for a standard cost

This would be opposed to the wildly fluctuating costs across charging suppliers and states. The state of Indiana is currently trying something in this vein, with a pilot program that charges drivers the same amount regardless of where — or when — they charge.

Fix all those broken EV chargers

It's still too common to come across an outdated or broken charger (as witnessed on a recent drive up the northeastern coast). They give EVs a bad rap, and the property owners should be fined for hosting old or non-functioning equipment.

Explore new charging alternatives, like battery-swapping

The companies that are beta-testing this solution find it as quick as a gas station stop, and batteries can be optimized for longevity by keeping them charged to the most efficient maximum levels.

Allow EVs to make fun noises

If a Nissan Leaf could sound like a powerful V12 engine, wouldn't that be fun? Or, if you're an EV purist, why not let these cars make calming nature sounds. Best yet, let the owner choose their car's sonics, like Tesla does.

