Company founded by former SpaceX engineers launches game-changing new EV tech: 'This is an important step forward'

Six electric vehicle superchargers took a shockingly short 54 days to install at a Costco parking lot in Florida, according to Electrek.

Electric Era, a company founded by former SpaceX engineers, aims to "decarbonize and electrify transportation by powering all of EV charging," per the company's mission statement. Its new EV supercharging points show a positive step toward a cleaner future.

Made up of three battery-backed units containing both the North American Charging Standard and Combined Charging System plugs, these speedy new machines can charge EVs up to 80% in as fast as 20 minutes.

Because of the patented tech used by Electric Era, it can reduce grid power consumption by up to 70%, Electrek reported.

These quick chargers will help make life easier for EV owners and can convince more people to switch from their gas-guzzling cars to the planet-friendly electric alternative.

Though the initial purchase of an electric vehicle can be pricey, you can make massive savings over time. According to Octopus Energy, "drivers pay about half as much annually as petrol cars on tax, maintenance and fuel."

If you're looking to reduce the costs of your EV even further, you could look into installing home solar panels to reduce your charging costs. EnergySage lets you compare quotes from vetted local installers and can help users save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Not only will this new development of faster charging make EV owners happy, but it also contributes to the larger goal of reducing pollution. With fewer internal combustion engines on the road, there will be less carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and particulates released into the atmosphere.

These harmful substances have been linked to increased respiratory problems, asthma, and heart attacks, according to the Green Energy Consumers Alliance.

Quincy Lee, the founder and CEO of Electric Era, said, per Electrek: "Our retail customers don't want their lots torn up for years; they want fast, reliable EV charging systems to help them grow their business and boost their bottom line."

One Reddit user remarked on the development: "This is an important step forward to lower range anxiety of electric car owners. There has to be more charging stations, Costco is helping."

