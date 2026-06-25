BYD's new flash charger takes EVs from 10% to 97% in 9 minutes: 'Game changer'

Drivers can check their makeup, get a coffee, or check out nature like nearby ducks.

A TikTok filmed at a BYD pre-launch event appears to back up the automaker's striking claim. The creator Speedy Gonzara (@speedygonzara) says the electric vehicle's battery went from 10% to 97% in about 9 minutes during the charging demo.

If that kind of charging speed becomes widely available, it could make EV pit stops feel much closer to the quick gas-station visits many drivers are used to.

What happened?

In a sponsored post filmed from the event, the creator shared footage of the company's flash-charging hardware being demonstrated in person.

The clip shows the battery percentage climbing rapidly during the live demo. In the caption, she calls the system a "GAME CHANGER for electric car owners" and writes, "Charge from 10 - 97% in just 9 minutes.."

She adds that with charging speeds like this, drivers can check their makeup, get a coffee, or check out nature like nearby ducks while their car rapidly fills up.

Why does it matter?

Charging time remains one of the biggest sticking points for would-be EV buyers, even though most charging happens at home. BYD's Blade 2.0 system is hoping to change that at public stations.

EVs can already save drivers substantial money over time. Owners generally spend less on fuel than gas-car drivers do at the pump, and routine maintenance is often less expensive as well, since EVs do not need oil changes and typically have fewer moving parts to service.

If BYD can help erase a perceived weakness with widespread fast charging, that will make a major difference for many current and prospective drivers.

What are people saying?

Speedy Gonzara laid out BYD's motto, which hints at reshaping charging for the masses.

"Their global motto is ready in five, full in nine, cold add three," she shared in reference to extreme cold tacking on a few minutes to charging times.

The creator added that the company hopes to roll out 3,000 new charging locations in Europe by the end of 2027.

A commenter agreed with the "game changer" designation, while another simply reacted, "wow."

"Gulf states are cooked," another user offered.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.