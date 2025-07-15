New research reveals promising school investments could improve children's health: 'Robust evidence for the potential benefits'

"This review is the first of its kind."

Communities can clean up their air, keep kids safer, and save money by replacing diesel school buses with electric ones.

A paper published in the journal Science of the Total Environment detailed how researchers reviewed 13 studies that focused on recent cases of electric school bus adoption, assessing potential air pollution, climate, and health benefits.

The scientists asserted that switching to electric can reduce planet-warming pollution, potentially improve health, and save money.

Although the researchers said that only a few studies have assessed the health benefits of electric school bus adoption, they found promising results.

One study used reduced adult mortality and childhood asthma onset risks from exposure to fine particulate matter to estimate the health benefits of electric school bus adoption.

"While these projections did not assess an existing electric school bus program, they do provide robust evidence for the potential benefits of a nation-wide e-bus adoption program, with health benefits totaling $207,200 per bus from reduced mortality and childhood asthma," the researchers stated.

The new review paints a positive outlook for electric school bus adoption, but the researchers added that challenges remain. They said funding initiatives are critical and that the geographical disparities they identified highlight a need for electrification efforts that target marginalized and low-income communities.

Meanwhile, a slew of U.S. school districts are jumping on board to electrify their bus fleets.

Maryland, Maine, New York, Connecticut, and California have adopted measures aimed at transitioning school buses to all electric. In fact, California recently committed $500 million to purchase 1,000 new electric school buses for rural and low-income districts.

"This review is the first of its kind, analyzing recent case studies of early electric school bus adopters," the authors of the new study stated.

"The results of this review provide evidence that emission reductions and economic savings are possible, while highlighting the importance of external funding programs and logistical support."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





