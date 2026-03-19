Mitsubishi reveals new HVACs that could save hospitals and hotels money: 'Buildings ... are looking for future-proof options'

Warm air and hot water are vital creature comforts — often attained at an increasingly uncomfortable cost.

According to a 2021 snapshot from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, space heating alone accounted for about 42% of home energy use and 36% of energy use in commercial buildings.

That's why Mitsubishi's unveiling of the ecodan Pro CAHV product line — a modular hydronic air-source heat pump — is a potential money-saver for multi-family residences, hospitals, factories, hotels, and other public places. The product's timely arrival comes as electricity rates are widely reported to be rising faster than inflation.

Heat pump technology is a cheaper-to-use alternative to coal, oil, gas, and traditional electric systems. What's more, it can provide air conditioning to boot. CAHV was designed by Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US, a joint venture to bring heat pumps to commercial settings in the U.S. and Latin America, according to a press release.

Hydronic systems are a little different from ductless mini-splits. Those popular household units move warm air inside or outside, depending on the season and weather conditions. They use refrigerants, piping, and a compressor to efficiently produce warm or cool air where needed.

Energy Star reported that the systems can deliver "up to three times more heat energy to a home than the electrical energy it consumes," operating in nearly any climate. Mitsubishi's trusted experts can help you find the right HVAC upgrade for your home, including its ductless models.

Hydronic setups are electric air-to-water systems that circulate hot water through radiators, baseboards, or underfloor pipes. The unit warms water to up to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Sixteen of them can be grouped to service larger buildings in new or retrofitted installations.

"In certain settings, the system can also be used for domestic hot water production," according to the release.

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Mitsubishi touts low maintenance and eco-friendly operation. Limiting reliance on oil, coal, and gas also reduces harmful air pollution.

"The future of hydronic heating and domestic hot water is all-electric, all-climate air-source heat pumps," Mitsubishi Vice President of Commercial Business David Archer said.

There are several other types of heat pumps, including geothermal products that leverage steady underground temperatures for surface-level comfort. Mini-splits are often the least expensive option for homeowners, costing between $750 and $2,200 before installation, according to Consumer Reports.

Mitsubishi can connect you with trained professionals in its trusted network to help you install the best type to upgrade your home at the right price.

On a large scale, Mitsubishi said that its CAHV system includes remote-control ability with flexible scheduling and system management.

It's a next-generation solution built for lasting service, according to Archer.

"Buildings and industrial facilities transitioning away from fossil-fuel burning systems are looking for future-proof options," he said in the press release.

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