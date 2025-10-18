US city unveils game-changing new garbage trucks that should make residents' lives easier: 'Purpose-built'

Chicago's streets are getting cleaner and quieter thanks to a new fleet of electric garbage trucks.

Electrek reported that Republic Services has deployed two fully electric Mack LR garbage trucks in partnership with ComEd. The trucks are part of a larger push to modernize waste collection and improve air quality across the Chicago area.

"The Mack LR Electric is purpose-built for refuse applications, delivering zero local emissions while maintaining the durability and performance Mack trucks are known for," according to an official press release.

Each vehicle produces over 4,000 pounds-feet of torque, making it more powerful than earlier models — and almost silent during operation. That means fewer 6 a.m. wake-up calls from clanging diesel trucks and cleaner air for residents.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

ComEd helped fund the project through its commercial EV rebate program, which also paid for high-speed BP Pulse chargers at Republic's Little Village yard.

Charging these trucks costs far less than filling up a diesel fleet. They also require little maintenance, no oil changes, and have fewer moving parts to replace. It all adds up to lower costs for cities, less planet-warming pollution, and a cleaner, safer future.

This shift also fits into a larger clean transportation trend. As of early 2025, Chicago's EV adoption rate was growing four times faster than the national average, with electric buses, delivery vehicles, and now garbage trucks helping reduce the city's environmental footprint.

EVs like these are a cornerstone of the transition away from dirty energy sources like oil and gas. While battery production requires mining certain minerals, it's worth noting that the world digs up roughly 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels each year — compared to only about 30 million tons of clean-energy minerals. On top of that, EV batteries can be recycled and their components reused.

For everyday EV drivers, charging at home is much cheaper than using public stations. Qmerit makes it easy for homeowners to install Level 2 chargers with free, instant estimates.

Pairing an EV with solar power can also boost these savings. EnergySage can help homeowners compare quotes from vetted solar installers to save up to $10,000.

These quiet new garbage trucks are showing what's possible when cities embrace innovation.

"ComEd is proud to support Republic Services in advancing zero-emissions transportation for Chicago's neighborhoods," said Melissa Washington, the company's senior vice president of customer operations, per Electrek. "As more customers take advantage of our EV rebate programs, we are helping empower customers to realize the air quality and energy savings benefits of EVs, and moving our communities closer to their goals for a more sustainable future."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.