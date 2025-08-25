Manufacturer unveils next-gen construction equipment that could revolutionize industry: 'Highly versatile machine'

A construction equipment manufacturer is introducing an electric excavator that just might change the way the industry impacts the environment.

Case Construction has unveiled the CX25EV, a fully electric and "highly versatile machine" that promises to pack as much of a punch as its diesel-powered counterparts. As Electrek reported, the eco-friendly model is a part of a new lineup of mini-excavators from the manufacturer.

The CX25EV is equipped with a 32.3 kWh lithium-ion battery that produces 25 kW of rated power as well as a peak of 32 kW when pushed to the max. The battery can provide up to eight hours of juice in "eco mode" or up to four hours in standard mode. It also comes with an onboard charger that can replenish the battery in just two hours with an optional external three-phase rapid charger.

New and ready to break ground—the CASE CX25EV Electric Mini Excavator opens up clean, quiet, low-maintenance power for... Posted by CASE Construction Equipment on Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Construction equipment has long been known for its negative impacts on the environment through air and noise pollution. Emissions from diesel-powered machinery contribute to air pollution. Diesel exhaust contains particulate matter such as PM2.5, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause respiratory issues.

Heavy machinery like gas-powered excavators can also cause noise pollution, disturbing wildlife and nearby urban populations. Diesel-powered excavators can be quite loud, with noise levels often reaching 90 decibels or more, similar to the sound of a passing train or a lawn mower. This amount of noise can become an issue when construction projects are located in residential neighborhoods.

Terry Dolan, head of CNH Construction Brands, North America, acknowledged the growing list of challenges that construction crews may face while on-site. "Helping crews meet the demands of the modern worksite is what drives our practical approach to innovation, and it's why we've focused heavily on enhancing our robust lineup of mini-excavators to offer the most efficient solutions," Dolan said.

"These new models deliver big on power, but they're also easier to transport, move around the jobsite, operate, maintain and own, compared to larger machines."

