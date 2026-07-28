Egypt uncovers preserved tomb complex, 560 ushabtis, and pottery linked to Rhodes

For centuries, a funerary complex in Egypt's Nile Delta lay buried beneath the earth. Now, the newly uncovered site is giving archaeologists a fresh look at ancient burial customs, religion, and trade.

What happened?

As Gulf News reported, the find was made by a team from Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities at a site described as a major non-royal cemetery in the central Delta.

At Tell Athar Quesna in Menoufia Governorate, an Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered an intact funerary unit from the Late and Greco-Roman periods. The complex is organized around a central hall linked to several vaulted burial chambers.

One of the excavation's most notable finds was a group of 560 faience ushabti figurines. Many were made in the standard Osirian style and inscribed with passages from the Book of the Dead, an important religious text.

Also recovered were semi-precious stone amulets, including representations of the Eye of Horus and the Knot of Isis.

Additionally, researchers found pottery vessels thought to have been used in embalming or burial rites, ceramic lamps, and blue and green faience beads that may once have formed part of a funerary net.

Why does it matter?

The discovery offers a rare, detailed look at how ordinary communities in the Nile Delta approached death, memory, and the afterlife during a period of major cultural change. It also shed light on ancient trade practices.

Material connected to the Greek island of Rhodes, including part of a vessel handle marked with its maker's name, strengthens the case for trade ties between Egypt's central Delta and the broader Mediterranean. In turn, that helps historians better understand how goods, ideas, and beliefs circulated across regions long before the modern global economy.

Residues inside some vessels are undergoing analysis in the hope of revealing more information about previously undocumented funerary rituals.

Egypt's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Sherif Fathy, said the importance of the discovery lies "not only in the diversity of the artifacts but also in the scientific evidence they provide for reconstructing the religious, cultural and economic life of communities living in the central Delta during one of Egypt's most dynamic historical periods."

What's being done?

The Supreme Council of Antiquities is continuing excavation and study at the necropolis, treating the site as an active research project rather than a one-off discovery.

In addition to providing new revelations about ancient life, finds like the Egyptian burial complex can also support museum research, heritage preservation, and responsible tourism.

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