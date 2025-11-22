Research team develops game-changing material that could transform future buildings: 'Challenges the idea'

In Re:Shell's version of the fairy tale, Humpty Dumpty would be mixed with clay, wheat bran, and straw and promptly turned into a new wall after falling from one.

That's because the South Korea-based project turns eggshells into a sustainable building material, according to DesignWanted and other outlets — no king's horses or king's men required.

The concept's creators considered the fact that our buildings are finite structures.

"By designing materials that are biodegradable from the beginning, the project challenges the idea that durability requires permanence," DW's Anna Lazzaron, a designer, writer, and researcher, wrote.

There's between 7.2 million and nearly 10 million tons of eggshell waste produced each year, according to research published by ScienceDirect and DW. It contributes to methane production, a gas with massive planet-warming potential, when it is trashed, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Concrete manufacturing is another polluting endeavor, and unique ideas to provide cleaner building alternatives can help on that front, too.

Princeton University reported that the sector produces around 8% of the world's heat-trapping carbon dioxide production annually. Concrete alternatives made from fungal networks and self-repairing substances are other concepts in development.

Re:Shell's offering is meant to prevent Korea's current building waste problem from recurring. About 45% of the country's total refuse is demolition debris from aging 1970s-era buildings, according to DW.

The company washes, dries, and grinds the shells it collects, making a fine powder. Then, the other materials are added to provide a breathable, lightweight substance. Tests show that it's a durable material that eventually breaks down in soil, DW said.

Designboom added that eggshells contain a healthy dose of calcium carbonate, a binding agent found in concrete. It's another reason they make sense for the task.

Photos shared by both publications showed interlocking modular bricks that form walls and even some furniture that can be made without adhesives. Prototype structures can be disassembled and reformed as needed.

At least one rendering showed a shell-based wall outside, alluding to outdoor durability, though the reports don't offer much detail on that front. But designboom said the innovation can be used for external facades.

If successfully developed and commercialized, the invention could provide little evidence of its success many years from now, as Re:Shell's product won't be around.

"Our future could be made of buildings that can serve their purpose fully, then gracefully return to nature," Lazzaron wrote.

