Scientists invent tiny boat-shaped robots for crucial task on waterways: 'A world of opportunities'

Just when you think technology can't get any stranger, it does — there are now edible robots.

Picture this: a boat-shaped robot no longer than a paper clip, made entirely from biodegradable materials, zipping across the surface of a pond.

Developed by researchers at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland, this 5-centimeter-long device uses the same natural forces that help insects glide across water — surface tension — to move for several minutes. As described in Nature, it then harmlessly dissolves after finishing its task.

The invention may sound like a quirky science fair project, but it solves a serious problem. Most of today's aquatic monitoring devices rely on plastics, metals, and electronic components that can pollute waterways if they break down or get lost. The team sought a way to collect valuable data without contributing to the waste problem — and their solution was to design a robot that nature could safely absorb.

According to the study's lead researcher, Dario Floreano, the replacement of electronic waste with biodegradable materials is the subject of intense study, and the breakthrough could "open up a world of opportunities," per Tech Xplore. Those opportunities could include delivering nutrients or medicine to fish in aquaculture settings, testing water quality and sensitive habitats, or even performing short-term rescue or cleanup missions in polluted areas.

The robot's flexible design also means it can adapt its speed and movement by adjusting its surface chemistry — no batteries or external controls required. Researchers combined edible polymers with a thin layer of plant-based oils to fine-tune their interaction with water, creating a design that's both functional and completely safe for the environment.

While the current work focuses on waterborne bots, the same biodegradable materials and propulsion ideas could one day inspire other environmentally friendly designs — imagine soil-crawling robots or drones that vanish after completing their tasks.

Innovations like this edible robot join a growing wave of clever, planet-friendly tech — from self-filling hydropanels that pull clean drinking water from thin air to solar glass that turns windows into mini power plants.

As these ideas evolve from lab prototypes to real-world tools, they point toward a future where technology doesn't just coexist with nature — it actually nourishes it. These robots could one day help keep local ponds and rivers cleaner while supporting fish populations.

