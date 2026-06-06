'I thought it was a stuffed animal': Backyard caterpillar has people doing a double take

A backyard bug photo from Wichita, Kansas, is drawing plenty of attention after Reddit users mistook the creature for everything from a plushie to a snake.

It turns out the visitor was something even more remarkable: an Eastern tiger swallowtail caterpillar.

What's happening?

In a post on r/whatsthisbug, a user shared close-up photos with the caption: "Found in my backyard (Wichita, KS)." The images quickly picked up thousands of upvotes as viewers tried to figure out exactly what they were seeing.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Top commenters identified the mysterious insect as an Eastern tiger swallowtail caterpillar, Papilio glaucus — a caterpillar known for dramatic false-eye spots that make it look like a small snake.

"At first look I thought it was a stuffed animal toy," one commenter wrote, while another added: "Definitely thought that was a stuffed animal when I first saw it."

The unusual "face" is part of the caterpillar's natural defense strategy. Its oversized eye spots can confuse predators, making the otherwise-vulnerable insect seem much larger and more threatening than it is.

Why does it matter?

Eastern tiger swallowtails are important native butterflies, and spotting one in caterpillar form can be a sign that nearby plants are providing food and habitat. As neighborhoods expand and natural areas are broken into smaller patches, more wildlife encounters are happening in backyards, gardens, and suburban green spaces.

Certain landscaping choices — especially planting native trees and pollinator-friendly plants — can help beneficial species survive.

What are people saying?

Commenters were amused and amazed by the find.

"The cartoon face kills me," one person wrote.

Another Redditor commented: "The first time I saw this I thought you doodled the eyes onto it."

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