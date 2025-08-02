New study reveals startling link between common childhood habits and early puberty: 'This may be an important time period'

A study has revealed new potential causes for early menstruation, according to a report by CNN. Besides genetics and childhood obesity, there are now links to diet, environmental conditions, and chemical exposure.

What's happening?

A study published in the Human Reproduction journal has concluded that an inflammatory diet is associated with a 15% higher chance of an earlier age at menarche — aka the first period of a girl's life.

A highly inflammatory diet includes processed foods, sugar-laden foods, and a diet that is overall meat-focused. A healthier diet, mostly consisting of plant-based foods, reduced the risk of starting early by 8%.

Many had assumed that an early onset period was due to a high body mass index, but it was actually more indicative of a highly inflammatory diet rather than body size. Other relevant factors that can contribute to early periods are exposure to high levels of air pollution and the use of personal care products with endocrine disruptors.

The study included data from 7,500 children, aged 9 to 14 years, in the Growing Up Today Study. The data was assessed in 1996 and 2004 and followed up in 2001 and 2008.

Why is early puberty important?

Starting menstruation early is not just about adding the expenses of menstrual products to your monthly bills. Early periods are associated with cardiovascular disease, breast cancer, and diabetes later in life.

"An early start to menstruation isn't just inconvenient –– it is a marker for chronic conditions," senior study author Dr. Holly Harris, an associate professor of epidemiology at Fred Hutch Cancer Center in Seattle, told CNN. "This may be an important time period for lowering the risk of chronic diseases that occur in adulthood."

What can you do to prevent early puberty?

Switching to plant-based foods is a simple change that will benefit children in the long run by fostering healthy, sustainable dietary habits.

There are also numerous resources available to help you find beauty products that are safe for children and individuals with allergies. Consider switching to brands that focus on transparency and accessibility over trendy ingredients and influencer promotions.

To reduce the risk of air pollution affecting your family, consider installing air filters in your home and encourage indoor play on days when air quality is especially low.

