Scientists discover mutant algae that turn toxic waste into something useful: 'It's [a] kind of mutualistic system'

"As long as we have sunlight and CO2 we can implement this process."

by Cody Januszko
They say that teamwork makes the dream work, and in this team, microalgae and bacteria work together to transform carbon dioxide into high-value products. 

Scientists have studied the Escherichia coli bacteria, more commonly known as "E. coli," for their ability to absorb carbon dioxide and make something useful from it. For example, a study in 2021 found that genetically engineered E. coli could take carbon dioxide and create carbohydrates. 

Typically, carbon needs to be added to the process, which increases cost. A new study recently published in Metabolic Engineering overcomes these necessities by augmenting E. coli's abilities with the photosynthetic processes of single-celled algae. 

Other studies have used a similar teamwork model, but they have relied on cyanobacteria to absorb carbon dioxide and convert it to sugar that could then be used by bacteria or yeast. 

In this case, the microalgae produce glycolate. The microalgae, a mutated form of Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, could theoretically make glycolate until it poisons itself, but the E. coli will consume it. The process also requires no added carbon. 

Yong-Su Jin, a professor of food science and human nutrition and the lead researcher of the study, said, "It's [a] kind of mutualistic system. E. coli removes the glycolate, benefitting the Chlamydomonas."

With this microalgae and E. coli combination, the researchers were able to create two products. The first was lycopene, an antioxidant. The second was green fluorescent protein, a common ingredient in biochemical research. 

Carbon dioxide capture and recycling are crucial to hitting our clean energy goals for the future. Carbon dioxide is one of the gases that is trapping heat and warming the planet

Scientific advances like this help not only to capture existing carbon, but can then transform that carbon into something useful. That's a win for the environment and for whatever industry needs the high-value product.

The researchers believe that this process will be effective for creating high-value products that are not needed in large quantities. To put it in perspective, researchers say to think of 10 or 1,000 tons of a product.

While they have developed lycopene and green fluorescent protein, they anticipate many other helpful products from this process. For example, they can also see this process creating insulin. 

According to Jin, "As long as we have sunlight and CO2 we can implement this process."

