Parent shares heartwarming review after switching to e-bike for school drop-offs: 'Mornings feel less like chaos'

Getting your kids up and ready for school can seem like pulling teeth, but taking them to school on an e-bike can at least make the mornings a little less stressful, according to one Reddit user.

In the r/ebikes subreddit, they wrote a glowing review about using e-bikes for school drop-offs. "Family cargo e-bike turned drop-off into the best part of the day," the original poster wrote.

"Been doing school runs on HovCart cargo e-bike lately and I gotta say… mornings feel less like chaos and more like a little adventure," they continued. "The kids actually look forward to it (which blows my mind because they usually hate mornings)."

The OP added that dropping their kids off on the e-bike beat "sitting in a car line forever," and said the car is now used solely as a Plan B.

They asked if anyone else switched to e-bikes from cars for school drop-offs, and one user replied, "More fun and relaxed for sure. The car drop off line drives me crazy."

Whether you ride an e-bike to school, work, or for errands like dropping your kids off at school, it's a much more eco-friendly mode of transportation than gas-powered and even electric cars, and you'll save tons of money on gas and maintenance. Plus, biking is a great way to get exercise and help your neighbors by avoiding heat-trapping pollution from a vehicle.

Other Reddit users attested to the benefits of using cargo e-bikes for morning school drop-offs.

"I couldn't agree more! I have been an avid cyclist for the last 20 years, the last 6 electric," one user said. "My 9ft ez-tandem with custom triple seats, a roof, and a 48v 1200w hub make getting to and from school, doctors, and grocery stores something I look forward to."

"I have a Lectric cargo bike that I use for school runs," another shared. "Way faster than using the car and my kid loves it too."

