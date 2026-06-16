Curious young sperm whale opens and closes its mouth like nearby diver might be a snack

"Sometimes whales will park their calves near a boat they trust so they can go deep in search of food."

A diver's run-in with a young sperm whale is charming viewers online with unmistakable toddler-style curiosity.

The video shows the calf repeatedly parting and closing its mouth beside the swimmer, seemingly testing what this unfamiliar presence might be — a companion, a plaything, or maybe even food.

What happened?

On r/NatureIsF***ingLit, a Reddit post titled "Encounter with a curious young sperm whale" has drawn major attention.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

The clip captures the young whale staying close to the diver while opening and shutting its mouth again and again, as though examining the person the way young animals often probe whatever is new to them.

Why does it matter?

The interaction also highlights how socially complex and intelligent sperm whales are.

People in the comments pointed out that sperm whales have the largest brains of any animal on Earth, at 20 pounds, and that their communication is considered highly sophisticated, with contextual and combinatorial structure.

Commenters also suggested a reason the calf seemed so relaxed: adults may leave young whales near boats they regard as safe while diving down to feed.

What are people saying?

A lot of the reaction centered on how funny the encounter looked.

One top commenter summed it up this way: "eat? no. eat? no. eat?? closes mouth again: NO!!!!"

Another wrote, "Just like human toddlers. 'What is this? I'm gonna shove it in my mouth.'"

Other replies zeroed in on what the scene might reveal about whale behavior.

"Whales are very intelligent. Most likely they fully understand what a boat is, can differentiate them, and a trusted boat is both a landmark and a babysitter," one commenter said.

Another added: "Sometimes whales will park their calves near a boat they trust so they can go deep in search of food."

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