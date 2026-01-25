Dumpster diver shares photo of stunning discovery outside local shop: 'Fully working'

"If only I had that luck in life."

A Redditor landed a major score recently and was keen to share it with the community at r/DumpsterDiving.

"Morning haul at a computer shop a fully working gaming laptop," wrote the original poster, alongside a photo of the computer. They went on to explain in the comments that the hinge was broken and glued back together.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Other sharp-eyed gamers have been able to land decent video cards just by paying attention to e-waste facilities.

While it's always exciting to get useful stuff that would normally cost a fortune, there are plenty of extra benefits to rescuing electronics from the waste heap. Electronics take a lot of resources to manufacture in the first place. Between specific metals and intricate labor requirements, keeping functioning devices in circulation prevents the need for added strain on supply chains to make new products.

As a case in point, the AI boom has dried up supply in video memory, making components like RAM incredibly expensive.

Downstream, preventing e-waste means reducing harm for humans and wildlife alike. Despite its small volume relative to other waste, electronics contribute a lot of toxicity to dumping areas. This can pose a threat to nearby water supplies. Even when recycling infrastructure is in place, the mixed materials in e-waste make it a challenge to process.

Luckily, there are options to help avoid these negative consequences. Thrift shopping can help you find valuable electronics for cheap, for example. If you've got some of your own gear to get rid of, selling used gadgets online can ensure they get a healthy second life while you get to pocket a few bucks out of the deal.

Reddit commenters were floored that the original poster was able to snag a perfectly functioning PC for free.

"that's an absolutely insane find wtf," wrote one community member.

"Damn. If only I had that luck in life," replied another.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.