Man shares 'major score' after searching through items at local dump: 'You wouldn't believe [it]'

A PC enthusiast who regularly searches their local dump for discarded hardware has shared their greatest haul yet after scoring several items to upgrade their setup.

The tech junkie posted their find to the subreddit r/pcmasterrace, a community dedicated to enthusiasts of PC, PC gaming, and PC technology. "Major score at the dump today," the original poster wrote before sharing several images of their haul, which included a Samsung monitor, an Asus motherboard, and a brand-new 5.25 floppy drive.

"You wouldn't believe what ive pulled out of there," the OP added before detailing items they had recovered over the last six months. These included appliances, nearly brand-new laptops, and perfectly usable computers. They then said, "Really a shame to think whats been lost though, as ive only been doing this about 6 months."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

While a great find for this Redditor, the post also highlights the problem of e-waste that is generated by discarded electronics. E-waste production has significant environmental costs, as it generates substantial pollution in landfills. But beyond that, it also takes an economic toll. When we throw away electronics, we are not just producing waste but also wasting labor and raw materials that could otherwise be recovered and recycled, allowing them to be used again.

According to a 2024 U.N. report, 62 million metric tons of electronic waste are produced every year. This is enough to fill 1.5 million transport trucks. Less than 25% of this is properly recycled, leading to the buildup of large amounts of e-waste in landfills, where it can leach chemicals and other hazardous substances into the soil and local water sources.

There is also considerable value in raw materials found in this waste. The same U.N. report stated the estimated worth of raw materials such as gold, copper, iron, and silver was around $91 billion.

Recycling old electronics properly can help ensure that these raw materials are not lost while simultaneously protecting the environment and public health. There are several ways to recycle these products, and some organizations will even pay people to do so.

Several commenters couldn't believe what the OP had found at the dump.

"Crazy what people consider trash when it comes to computers," wrote one commenter.

Another added: "Honestly, it just makes me happy someone out there is saving a few more things from going to landfill. It's crazy how wasteful humanity is."

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