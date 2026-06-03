'Its their own fault': Google brutally roasted online as AI tools drive users straight to competitors

"Nobody asked you to change the box we asked you to fix the results."

Google's push to remake search around artificial intelligence is drawing a harsh response online — and it may already be driving users elsewhere.

After Google's I/O conference in late May, frustration spread across social media as critics argued that Google is replacing the familiar web-search experience with a chatbot-style product many people never asked for, Futurism reported.

At I/O, Google signaled it wants search to move beyond the traditional list of links and toward an AI-powered "intelligent search box." The shift builds on features such as AI Overviews, which have already faced criticism for confidently delivering inaccurate or nonsensical answers.

That frustration appears to be fueling interest in alternatives. DuckDuckGo said its week-over-week U.S. installs jumped 30%, attributing the increase to Google's expanding AI presence.

"People aren't just complaining about Google's AI search overhaul, they're leaving," DuckDuckGo posted on the social platform X on May 26. "Momentum is growing. It's time to Fire Google."

Google's latest announcements have been met with significant backlash.

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"Nobody asked you to change the box we asked you to fix the results," one Reddit user wrote, while another joked that Google may "change how people use the Internet, by making them switch to Duck Duck Go."

AI systems can help society in meaningful ways, including by optimizing clean energy systems, improving grid efficiency, and helping utilities better balance electricity demand.

But those benefits come with tradeoffs. Large-scale AI tools and the data centers that support them can consume significant amounts of electricity and water, raise concerns about cybersecurity and misuse, and strain the power grid, potentially contributing to higher energy costs for households.

Resistance has been showing up in multiple places, from local opposition to proposed AI data centers that contribute to air, noise, and water pollution to students — possibly worried about their job prospects — reacting negatively when commencement speakers praise AI. In software, companies that have gone all-in on AI have also run into public skepticism.

DuckDuckGo is leaning into that opening. While it has an AI offering called Duck.AI, the company also provides a search page without AI, an option that has recently attracted increased traffic.

"Google is force-feeding AI with no way to opt out," DuckDuckGo founder and CEO Gabriel Weinberg told tech journalist Paul Thurrott. "We want to be the place that puts users in charge and allows them to decide how much or how little AI they want."

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