Solar energy expert puts common myth to the test with DIY experiment: 'This is a really realistic situation'

One of the biggest misconceptions people have about solar panels is that they don't work on cloudy days.

Well, a popular YouTube channel put that to the test. Experts from The Solar Lab (@TheSolarLab) set up two 200-watt solar panels outside on a winter day with heavy cloud cover.

"This is a really realistic situation," they said. "It's a thick layer of depression in the sky. It's not even a cloud, the atmosphere is just gray."

The experts checked the input coming from the panels every 10 minutes or so and saw surprisingly consistent results of about 47 watts each time. They said it was more than expected in that type of weather and about 40% of what can be achieved at a similar angle in sunny conditions.





"These are pretty good results," they said. "Yes, solar panels do work on cloudy days."

