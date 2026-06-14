'It looks like a worm until you touch it': Invasive jumping worms are wrecking soil in nearly 40 states

After a rainstorm, Rebecca Smith saw worms creeping up the walls of her Texas house and realized something was wrong. Her unease grew when she picked one up.

"They are bizarre," Smith said. "It looks like a worm until you touch it. And then it starts freaking out like a snake would."

What's happening?

The creatures Smith encountered were jumping worms, an invasive species now reported in nearly 40 states, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. They have spread across much of the central United States, and Colorado was recently added to the list.

These worms can be mistaken for ordinary earthworms, but experts say a broad, pale band near the head is an important clue.

They also affect soil in ways that are not typical of common earthworms.

One of the clearest indicators may be the soil itself, said Brad Herrick of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"If you see that, where you can just sort of wipe away the soil with your hand, that's a red flag," he said.

Jumping worms tend to stay near the surface of the ground. They leave behind waste that resembles coffee grounds, and their tiny cocoons can blend into the soil and remain dormant for years, making the worms difficult to eliminate once they arrive.

Why does it matter?

Soil health supports home gardens, forests, neighborhood green spaces, and local food growing.

Jumping worms strip organic material from topsoil and leave behind loose, porous ground that can even become hydrophobic, meaning it struggles to absorb water.

In vegetable gardens, flower beds, and native plantings, this can result in weaker plants and increased maintenance.

Ulric Chung, a Michigan State University Extension master gardener, said that affected plants appeared yellow and were "far too easy to pull out of the ground."

The damage is not limited to individual yards.

Brent Crain, who works in horticulture education at Michigan State University Extension, said that the worms can rapidly consume leaf litter and disturb the forest floor, reducing habitat for other invertebrates and ground-nesting birds.

"When that leaf litter is destroyed, then a lot of these smaller plants disappear too," Crain said. "Where you used to have ferns, all of a sudden, you may not have ferns anymore… The biodiversity is destroyed and the entire forest floor ecosystem is altered."

That kind of ecological loss can hinder efforts to create healthier, more resilient communities, especially as more people use gardens and native landscapes to help pollinators, wildlife, and local climate resilience.

What can I do?

Because jumping worms are so hard to remove once established, experts say stopping their spread is the most effective approach.

People can move the worms without realizing it, so cleaning gardening tools and tire treads may keep cocoons from traveling. Herrick also recommends buying plants locally when possible and asking where products came from.

Plant swaps can also spread them. If you give plants to neighbors, Mary Spies of St. Louis' Native Plants Society chapter said that all soil should be removed from the roots first.

"You have to wash the roots off and get rid of all of the dirt," she said. "These cocoons are smaller than a pinhead."

Researchers are also exploring ways to control infestations.

Herrick said heat looks promising, noting that a University of Wisconsin study found cocoons did not survive three days at 100 degrees.

Gardeners may also use clear plastic to create a greenhouse effect or remove adult worms by hand and leave them in plastic bags in the sun.

An insecticide called Botanigard may help reduce adult populations, though it does not kill cocoons.

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