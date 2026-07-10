Illinois neighbors rally against proposed data center, causing developer to withdraw bid

"It just seems like we're doing all this just for political theater."

A fight over a possible data center near Hoffman Estates, Illinois, has become a test of who gets heard when such projects are proposed near residential areas. After weeks of neighborhood pressure, the plan is now on hold, as Capitol News Illinois reported.

What happened?

A developer pulled back its request to rezone 186 acres near Plum Farms for a potential data center, the outlet noted. The tract lies near South Barrington and Barrington Hills, and residents there said they could feel the effects despite having no formal vote.

"After several weeks of conversations with the Village and residents, we've decided the right step is to withdraw the current rezoning request," Karis Critical spokesman Patrick Skarr wrote in an email to the outlet.

Public opposition reportedly intensified after a June 3 hearing before the Plan Commission stretched for three hours, with residents filling the room and overflowing into the hallway. Commissioners voted 4-2 against the rezoning recommendation, and the outlet said that because the request was later withdrawn, the Village Board never took a final vote.

Resident Amanda Pollard told Capitol News Illinois her concerns started when she saw public notices and looked into the proposal on her own.

"I knew a bit about data centers, and talked to my neighbors, wrote letters, showed up at the meeting, and then it's kind of snowballed from there into what it is now," Pollard recalled.

Residents argued they were being asked to weigh a significant zoning shift without detailed site plans or environmental studies addressing traffic, noise, lighting, air quality or water use.

Why does it matter?

Beyond Hoffman Estates, the fight captures a larger Illinois debate. Data centers can create jobs, generate tax revenue, and provide the infrastructure that supports activities like streaming and online banking, while also bringing significant local impacts.

Because they run servers and cooling systems, data centers depend heavily on electricity and often water. As artificial intelligence expands, that growth can strain power supplies, raise costs, increase water use, and create security or misuse concerns if oversight falls behind.

For many residents, Capitol News Illinois noted the biggest issue was how the proposal surfaced.

Public records indicated village staff had been discussing a potential data center with the developer for roughly 18 months before the rezoning request became public, deepening concerns that the process had tilted before residents had a meaningful chance to weigh in.

"It just seems like we're doing all this just for political theater," Pollard explained to Capitol News Illinois. "They've already made up their mind 18 months ago."

What's being done?

To challenge the project, Pollard and other neighbors sent letters, attended meetings, and sought public records, as reported by Capitol News Illinois.

Pollard also filed an Open Meetings Act complaint with the Illinois attorney general's office over concerns about how village staff and officials handled discussions tied to the project.

One response under consideration is Senate Bill 1050. Capitol News Illinois reported the measure would require written approval before a data center could be located within 3 miles of another municipality, and it would add public notice requirements.

For residents like Pollard, the 180 on the project is a sign that public action isn't all for naught.

"This shows that we can make a difference, and we do have a say in our community," Pollard concluded to Capitol News Illinois.

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