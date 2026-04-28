Scroll too long on this browser and a large orange cat pops up onscreen

As technology becomes increasingly embedded in daily life, developers are creating various tools to assist people in managing screen time more effectively.

Japanese developer ZOKUZOKU has introduced a new browser extension aimed at reducing screen time, complete with an endearing element.

When social media users scroll for too long, a large, orange cat appears, blocking access to the current site in use. The extension, known as Cat Gatekeeper, is available for free via the Chrome web store, as reported by Dexerto.

Users can establish limits for their social media usage, with a default setting of 60 minutes, as well as the length of breaks, which default to 5 minutes. Once the usage limit is reached, the orange cat overlays the screen, lies down, and prevents access to the site until the break has elapsed.

A JAPANESE DEV BUILT AN APP THAT SHOWS A FAT CAT ON THE SCREEN AND FORCES YOU TO TAKE A BREAK. pic.twitter.com/pMPBtFhG0E — sui ☄️ (@birdabo) April 26, 2026

The time only counts if a social media app is active, and if another tab or app is opened, the timer will reset.

In the overview for the extension in the Chrome web store, the developers state that it is for people who "keep opening social media without thinking … suddenly realize an hour has passed, [and] willpower alone just isn't cutting it."

As technology becomes increasingly embedded in daily life, developers are creating various tools to assist people in managing screen time more effectively.

The emergence of these applications and extensions is partly in response to the need for improved focus and mental well-being amid the inclusion of AI tools and other automated components in both the workplace and everyday life.

Researchers have pointed to a rise in collective anxiety and compulsive phone use as a result, with time spent in nature being a necessity to combat the negative effects of screen time.

While individual results may vary, developers like ZOKUZOKU aim to positively impact users in an effort to quell time spent on social media.

Social media users on X shared their thoughts on the development of screen management tools like the Cat Gatekeeper.

"Well japanese devs keep building the only software that feels like it was made by someone with a soul," read one comment.

"Such whimsical reminders highlight why fun design wins for long-term wellness," another said.

Another pointed out the added benefit of the social media break featuring a cat.

"The funny thing is that its actually good for your cortisol levels to decrease if you see a cat/cat video so very smart of him," they said.

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