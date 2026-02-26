Researcher discovers shocking factor causing 'brain impairment' in US children: 'I was not anticipating seeing anything like that'

A father who has spent his career researching child brain development discussed the "shocking" results of an MRI study on the effects of interactive screen time.

The average person spends hours looking at screens every day, and children aren't exempt. The digitalization of entertainment, education, and the emergence of tools like AI all play roles.

However, the study found that just two hours of screen time caused a measurable loss of white matter in the brains of children ages 3 to 5.

Associate Professor Mike Nagel is a neurological development specialist from the University of the Sunshine Coast, and even he was astounded by the findings.

"My gut reaction was, 'wow,'" he shared in a 10 News+ segment posted on X. "I was not anticipating seeing anything like that. It hadn't occurred to me at the time that something as little as two hours a day was having such a profound effect on the white matter."

Shocking new MRI study on 3–5 year olds: Just 2 hours of interactive screen time per day is linked to measurable loss of white matter in the brain.



Professor Mike Nagel (University of the Sunshine Coast):

"White matter is myelin — it insulates axons like plastic on a wire.…

White matter essentially functions as a "communication highway," according to Mass General Brigham. In other words, it allows "the brain networks to carry out the necessary functions for cognition and behavior." As Nagel explained, this includes language development and literacy.

"In the simplest terms, we could actually refer to it as some measure of brain impairment or brain damage," Nagel told 10 News+ of the white matter loss in the children.

The discussion reignited a conversation about the role technology plays in our society. For those seeking a restful escape from the daily grind, digital ads make it hard to disconnect. AI data centers are popping up in rural communities and causing air, water, and noise pollution. Research has also suggested that the risks of AI in schools outweigh the potential benefits.

"White matter loss in 3–5 year olds from just 2 hours of screens? Makes me rethink every 'educational app' I let my kids use," one X user commented.

"Never allowed screens," another parent shared. "Not even TV except for movie nights."

A third commenter took a measured stance: "Two hours of what exactly? Passive watching? Educational games? With parents or alone? Context matters."

