Health officials announce outbreak of dangerous virus with major impact: 'Early diagnosis ... [is] critical'

Fiji's Western Division is experiencing a dengue outbreak after the country recorded 200 cases.

According to Radio New Zealand, Fiji's Health Ministry declared the outbreak in "three provinces in western and northern parts of Viti Levu: Ba province, Nadroga-Navosa province, and Ra province."

What's happening?

RNZ noted that dengue fever is typical "from October to April," which is the rainy season. Cases can also occur after heavy rain events. Unfortunately, Fiji has had bad weather since December 25.

Most of the current cases involve people between 10 and 29 years old.

RNZ reported the "Ministry said a Dengue Action Plan has been implemented, and monitoring of the situation by both the divisional heads and senior managers has been ongoing."

The Ministry urged the public to learn how dengue fever spreads and its symptoms. Mosquitoes spread it by biting an infected person and then passing it on by biting another person.

The illness typically lasts two to seven days, but severe cases can be deadly. An affected person will have flu-like symptoms.

High fever can be accompanied by two other symptoms: headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle or joint pain, rash, pain behind the eyes, and loss of appetite. Someone infected could also experience other symptoms, such as diarrhea and swollen glands.

People who believe they have been infected with dengue fever should immediately get medical treatment.

RNZ wrote, "Early diagnosis and management of symptoms are critical to reducing the risk of complications and avoid further spread of the virus."

Why is a dengue fever outbreak concerning?

While a typical case of dengue fever lasts a few days to a week, Mount Sinai says "1 out of 20 people with dengue will develop severe dengue within a few hours after symptoms start." Someone who has been infected with dengue previously is at significant risk of contracting a severe case.

According to Yale Environment 360, deforestation is increasing "the spread of life-threatening diseases such as … dengue fever." The outlet also noted scientists are concerned that "the next global pandemic could come out of the forest and spread quickly around the world."

What's being done about outbreaks?

The Fiji Health Ministry is monitoring the current dengue fever. However, organizations like the United States Agency for International Development provide vaccines for countries affected by dengue fever. This can help protect Americans from falling sick when visiting those parts of the world. For instance, Business Standard reported that USAID, in partnership with Takeda Biopharma, created a dengue fever prevention program in 2024 in India.

Organizations that work to combat these diseases must continue to run. You can use your voice to speak to your representative to ensure these organizations have the necessary resources to do their work.

