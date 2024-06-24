Hypersonic spaceplane concept design would be able to cross the Atlantic in 90 minutes — and it's being designed to run on hydrogen

The biggest game-changer might be the four engines, should they run on green hydrogen.

A hypersonic spaceplane in development could help usher in a new era in space technology. It would cross the Atlantic Ocean in 90 minutes at Mach 12 speed while producing zero pollution.

Australia-based Hypersonix Launch Systems, which has a foothold in the superspeed aeronautics industry, has secured a U.S. patent for key features of its green hydrogen–powered jet design, though the project is far from becoming reality, Supercar Blondie reported.

Delta Velos has been in the works for five years, per the outlet, and Hypersonix touts its ability to reach any orbit from any launch site. The 12-meter-long craft would have a 3.5-meter wingspan and may transform how satellites and other payloads are carried to space.

The company says the vehicle, powered by "fifth-generation scramjet engines" and made of ceramic matrix composites with a high strength-to-weight ratio and thermal shock resistance, will be reusable, creating a cost-effective, sustainable solution to what are now dirty energy–fueled space technology endeavors.

The biggest game-changer might be the four engines, should they run on green hydrogen. Delta Velos is also scalable and could be ready for missions in days, according to Hypersonix.

While this engineering feat would be more than a step up from solar panels, it's in the same vein. Industries, governments, and the wealthy need to drive divestment from the burning of coal, oil, and gas, which pollutes the environment and envelops Earth in gases that superheat the planet and harm our health.

As for hypersonic air travel, humans may be limited to supersonic speeds. But there is good news on that front, with projects similar to Delta Velos being designed, including a wingless, pollution-free jet that could reach London from New York in less than five hours.

Hypersonix, headquartered in Brisbane, is also working with the U.S. Department of Defense on Dart AE, a 9-foot, 8-inch jet that can travel at Mach 7, or 5,369 mph, according to Supercar Blondie. The airframe was made using a 3D printer, per the outlet, and the plane has a range of 620 miles.

In a 2022 news release, the company said Dart AE is a proof of concept for Delta Velos.

It all sounds great, but Supercar Blondie was cautious.

"Supersonic and/or hypersonic transport may be available at some point in the future," Alessandro Renesis wrote last year, "but we wouldn't hold our breath."

