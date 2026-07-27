New Delhi cuts rooftop solar red tape, waives feasibility checks for homes up to 10kW

Delhi is revising how residents get rooftop solar approved, aiming to make the process less burdensome by trimming paperwork, speeding timelines, and dropping one major requirement for many homes.

The changes are intended to help households reach installation sooner by easing delays that have often slowed home solar adoption.

What's happening?

Delhi has rolled out updated rooftop solar rules that could accelerate adoption, according to ETEnergyworld.com. The outlet reported that the revised net-metering guidelines took effect July 16 and also apply to pending applications.

The most significant shift affects domestic systems of the same supply type that are 10 kilowatts or smaller. Those households no longer have to complete a technical feasibility assessment before proceeding.

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The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission also reduced approvals from a three-step process to a two-step one, made connection agreements digital, and put the entire system online.

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Why does it matter?

Installations above 10kW still require a technical feasibility review, but that review must be completed within 15 days of a fully submitted application. After the system is installed and documents are uploaded, verification, inspection, and net meter installation must then be finished within the next 10 days.

For systems up to 10kW, grid connection must be granted within 10 days of document submission, the report said. The outlet noted that households can use the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana to plan installations, begin saving sooner, and contribute more renewable electricity to the grid.

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What's being done?

The report said the new framework folds document verification, inspection, and net meter installation into a single stage, a change meant to cut repeated steps and delays. By moving the process online and setting deadlines for approvals, Delhi is trying to make rooftop solar more workable for households.

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As a Delhi official said, "For small residential rooftop systems, safety risks are generally low and can be managed through standard technical specifications. Requiring every homeowner to wait for a feasibility study was adding time and paperwork without delivering significant safety benefits."

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