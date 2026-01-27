Experts sound alarm after finding major city's air equivalent to smoking half a pack of cigarettes: 'We should all be worried'

"People are losing years from their life."

For millions of Delhi residents, breathing the air in the city does about the same damage as smoking nine cigarettes a day, the Washington Post reported.

What's happening?

The Post reviewed air-monitoring readings collected between mid-October and late December, then translated PM 2.5 levels into cigarette equivalents with a UC Berkeley calculation method.

Across the city, the number came to nine cigarettes. Certain days and areas saw much higher figures. Dec. 14 brought air so foul it matched smoking nearly 18 cigarettes. Wazirpur, a manufacturing hub, averaged 12 per day.

Pollution levels haven't budged in a decade. Reporters ran the same calculation on 2015-2016 winter readings and arrived at the same number.

"People are losing years from their life," said Tanushree Ganguly, director of the Air Quality Life Index at the University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute in New Delhi.

Why is Delhi's air quality dangerous?

University of Chicago researchers estimate that Delhi's polluted air shaves eight years off a typical resident's lifespan.

The damage isn't limited to the lungs — dirty air also harms the heart.

"We're seeing an increase in heart attack rates," said Nityanand Tripathi, head of cardiology at Fortis Hospital. "We should all be worried."

Underprivileged people pay the steepest price. Buying just one air purifier would drain four weeks of a factory worker's pay. People who spend their days outside cannot afford protection or a move to cleaner areas.

What can I do about air pollution?

If you live in an area with poor air quality, limit your time outside on high-pollution days, especially during morning and evening rush hours when vehicle exhaust peaks. Invest in a quality air purifier for your home if your budget allows, and look for models with HEPA filters that capture fine particles.

When you do go outside on bad air days, wear an N95 mask. These filter out the tiny particles that cause the most damage to your heart and lungs.

You can support organizations pushing for cleaner air policies and contact your local representatives about air quality standards in your community.

