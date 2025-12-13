  • Tech Tech

Experts develop breakthrough technology to address recurring plane hazards: '[It] works'

Early testing has been promising, and researchers are ready for the next steps.

by Cassidy Lovell
Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute are working to develop a new method of de-icing plane wings.

Photo Credit: iStock

New technology could transform the way airplanes handle a common problem.

Using ice sensors and vibrating parts, the system "causes icy spots on aircraft wings to vibrate, removing the ice," the expert described

"This dramatically reduces the amount of energy needed for deicing in comparison to conventional methods," they added.

When planes pass through clouds, water droplets freeze onto the plane's body, increasing drag and reducing energy efficiency. In severe cases, ice can become a safety issue, as it reduces lift and can cause the plane to stall. 

Normally, heating elements in the wings are used to melt off the accumulated ice. While these are effective, they're energy-intensive and contribute to a plane's fuel usage and carbon pollution. Using vibrations instead will use less energy while still successfully clearing the ice.


"The vibrations … are invisible to the naked eye but very effective," Denis Becker, researcher at Fraunhofer LBF, said. "The ice clinging to the wing breaks up and falls off."

The aviation industry is responsible for a significant amount of annual carbon pollution, and "passenger air travel [is] producing the highest and fastest growth of individual emissions," according to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute.

To reduce the industry's environmental impact, researchers are making significant advancements in sustainable aviation technology. Converting organic waste into jet fuel, blended-wing bodies, and all-electric aircraft are just the latest developments to make flying more planet-friendly. 

"Our experiments in the icing wind tunnel showed that electromechanical deicing works. As the next step, we will be conducting further tests in the wind tunnel to get the system ready for in-flight testing," he said

