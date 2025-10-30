Student clears up widespread misconception about natural disasters: 'That was helpful to me'

Internet users appreciated the explanation and emphasized the importance of climate education.

With an overwhelming amount of information out there, it can be challenging to sift through all the noise. One TikToker set out to debunk a common misconception about rising global temperatures, helping to spread key climate awareness.

A disaster management student (@disastergal1) responded to a comment and explained how the overheating of the planet exacerbates natural disasters.

"We're not equating climate change to disasters; instead, what we recognize is that climate change is a natural hazard amplifier," the student said. "It can amplify drought conditions…heat waves…things that affect the water cycle and cause flooding."

As countries continue to rely on dirty energy sources, they emit harmful gases into the atmosphere that increase the Earth's temperature. Hotter global temperatures lead to more intense, powerful extreme weather events, resulting in stronger hurricanes, tornadoes, and other natural disasters.

Scientists have underscored the connection between human activities and the amplification of natural disasters through attribution studies, which "[compare] models of a world with and without increased greenhouse gas emissions using observed climate data to assess the extent to which climate change impacts extreme weather," according to Zero Carbon Analytics.

"More than 500 attribution studies have linked individual extreme weather events to climate change," wrote Zero Carbon Analytics. "These studies have confirmed that heatwaves are now stronger and more likely due to human-caused climate change."

Internet users appreciated the explanation and emphasized the importance of climate education, especially when there is so much misinformation out there.

"...you did underline the importance of trying to explain these things to people…and that was helpful to me," responded one user. "So thank you."

To combat rising global temperatures and reduce the impact of extreme weather events, countries can prioritize transitioning toward renewable forms of energy.

On an individual level, you can explore critical climate issues. Making small lifestyle changes to decrease your environmental footprint when possible, like reducing single-use plastics and shopping secondhand, can also help.

