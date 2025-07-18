Woman debunks widespread myth about recent temperature trends: 'You're not even close to right'

When it comes to debunking misinformation, sometimes you just have to cut to the chase. A TikTok user spelled it out in blunt terms: "You're not even close to right."

The video by GenXAlbertan (@genxalbertan) was very clear: Human activity is the cause of the Earth's rising temperature in recent years.

The video was created in response to a comment that suggested the alarming rise in global temperatures is just part of a longer natural trend that has been ongoing for the last thousand years.

The TikTok user debunked that idea by pointing out the existence of a chart that already has all of that information: TemperatureRecord.org. As they demonstrate, the global temperature was trending downward over the centuries until the cusp of the Industrial Revolution.

"Then temperatures, when we started releasing carbon dioxide through fossil fuel burning into the atmosphere, have gone up. And they are going up exponentially."

The idea that the warming of the planet is natural and inevitable is a familiar argument by denialists that is frustratingly persistent despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

There have been fluctuations in the average global temperature over the millennia, but the climate has been relatively stable, as explained by the UN's Environment Programme.

Similarly, the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere rose and fell over time, but never breached a certain level until the 20th century. As NASA's research indicates, there was never an instance where the carbon dioxide level exceeded 300 parts per million until 1911.

The impact of planet-heating pollution from dirty energy is already apparent in our present, as extreme weather events are becoming increasingly common and more severe.

The comments broadly backed the video's message.

One said, "We are definitely speeding up the warming. Mostly the 1% is polluting the most."

The comment is quite right, and if anything, it understates the impact of the ultra-wealthy in creating the problem.

Another commenter was quite through with denialists, saying, "Climate change deniers go with the flat earthers; Immediately disregarded."

As always, the best antidote to misinformation is staying informed about climate issues and engaging in productive conversations with loved ones who may be misled.

