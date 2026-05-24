That cheap ballpoint pen is part of a much bigger plastic problem

"Perhaps there is a market for refillable pens again."

A debate over humble ballpoint pens is gaining traction on Reddit after one user argued that one of the most common objects in desks, backpacks, and junk drawers has quietly become a symbol of single-use plastic culture.

The discussion, posted to r/sustainability, drew attention because it focused on an item many people rarely think twice about.

"We are literally drowning in plastic just because we treat ballpoint pens as disposable," the poster wrote, before getting into more detail.

The OP argued that people often toss pens once they start failing or running dry, then grab a replacement, "as there are basically no systems in place for reuse and refilling existing pens."

They also argued that the answer is not especially complicated, even if it is less convenient than picking up a new multipack: "We already have all of the components needed for producing refillable pens, metal bodies and long-lasting ink tanks."

Disposable products often seem inexpensive at the moment, but replacing them repeatedly can add up financially while generating unnecessary plastic waste. Not to mention all the plastic packaging they typically come in.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Choosing a refillable pen, a reusable pen body with replaceable ink, or even a fountain pen filled from bottled ink can cut down on repeat purchases, reduce clutter, and keep more plastic out of landfills.

At the same time, many commenters pushed back on the idea that pens are a major driver of plastic pollution. Several pointed out that much larger sources of microplastic contamination come from synthetic clothing, tire wear, and paint, while plastic pollution in waterways is more heavily tied to packaging, bottles, and fishing gear.

From that perspective, disposable pens are not the main problem so much as a visible example of a culture built around convenience and constant replacement.

"Perhaps there is a market for refillable pens again," one commenter wrote.

"There definitely is a market for refillable pens, but I also work a stationary desk job," another added. "Most others who work in my building are constantly moving around and losing pens, so it would be harder to convince them to switch."

"I mostly worry about how much plastic I buy each time I get groceries," said one more.

In the end, the Reddit debate landed on a familiar sustainability conclusion: Switching from a disposable pen to a refillable one will not solve the plastic crisis on its own, but it can be a practical way to reduce waste — and it may encourage people to think more critically about the many other plastic products they use without a second thought.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.