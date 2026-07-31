Pennsylvania police find dead exotic snakes in roadside containers labeled 'Blaze' and 'SpongeBob'

A suspected animal cruelty case is underway in Pennsylvania after clear containers left along a roadside were found to contain multiple dead exotic snakes.

Names written on the containers, including several SpongeBob SquarePants characters, suggested the reptiles may have been kept as pets or as part of a private collection.

What happened?

According to News 10 Pennsylvania, officials began investigating after containers holding dead exotic snakes were found along Route 14 in Bradford County.

Pennsylvania State Police later released photos showing names written on the outside of some of the containers, including "Blaze, Martin, Mr. Green, Samantha, Pearl, Larry, and SpongeBob."

The Pennsylvania State Police Towanda Barracks and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission are now investigating together. Officials have not said exactly how the snakes died or how long they had been there, but the case is being treated as suspected animal cruelty.

Thanks to several credible tips to the Pennsylvania State Police, officials now have a suspect in the case and are no longer soliciting additional tips.

In a Facebook update, the authorities added that "the investigation is ongoing and once it has been completed, an update will be provided on the outcome of this case."

Why does it matter?

The case raises concerns about how exotic animals are acquired, cared for, and discarded when owners can no longer manage them. Neglected or abandoned animals can create public health and safety concerns, strain law enforcement resources, and affect the surrounding community. Treating the animals this way is cruel, too.

Exotic species require specialized handling, and irresponsible ownership can put native wildlife and ecosystems at risk if animals are released, escape, or disposed of improperly.

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