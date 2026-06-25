Viral photo of dead duck in Washington's Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool sharpens overhaul scrutiny

Within days of the reopening, parts of the pool's newly applied coating were peeling.

The mystery of a dead duck in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool earlier this week reignited debate over the recent work at one of the best-known sites in Washington, D.C.

After an image of the dead duck went viral online, people asked whether algae or chemical treatments may have posed a danger, according to Newsweek.

What happened?

Over the weekend, a duckling was found dead in the Reflecting Pool, which had recently reopened to the public after a $14 million renovation. Within days of the reopening, parts of the pool's newly applied coating were peeling, and algae had turned the water green. To get the algae under control, the pool was treated with hydrogen peroxide.

However, the image of the duck floating motionless on the surface of the water sparked intense discussion about whether there was ongoing risk — or whether it was a coincidence.

As Newsweek noted, authorities have not determined what caused the duck's death, and experts believe the bird could have died from natural causes.

Krysten Schuler, a wildlife disease ecologist for the Cornell Wildlife Health Lab, told Newsweek it was "unlikely" that hydrogen peroxide contributed to the duck's death.

"The peroxide levels in the Reflecting Pool have been tested — they are safe and at the same level used in natural swimming pools," a White House official said, per the magazine.

However, the pool's murky green water raised alarm bells for Cornell University associate professor Maren Vitousek, who also dismissed concerns about hydrogen peroxide.

"Some birds seem to be more susceptible to the effects of cyanobacteria (also called blue-green algae) than others," Vitousek told Newsweek.

Why does it matter?

The episode has added to broader worries about how safe urban water features are for wildlife, which is already under stress from habitat loss and other environmental challenges.

"Ducklings face a variety of natural and human-related risks, including nature predators, disease, weather exposure, injury, malnutrition, and hazards associated with urban environments," a DC Bird Alliance spokesperson told Newsweek.

What are people saying?

Newsweek reported that ducks and ducklings were swimming in the Reflecting Pool on Monday.

Still, social media users sounded off and called for some measure of accountability.

"This is devastating and maddening," one Instagram user wrote.

"Was there no way to have the ducks removed from the water before this happened? Absolutely tragic and foreseeable," another said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.