Indianapolis residents demand answers, moratorium as DC BLOX data center nears key votes

"We are all furious, and we have every right to be."

A proposed DC BLOX data center is drawing opposition on Indianapolis' east side.

What's happening?

Questions about the proposed DC BLOX facility brought residents to Irvington Presbyterian Church on July 12, when Eastside Community Action held a Q&A about the project planned for the former Ford plant property at Kitley Avenue and Fintail Drive, as WTHR reported.

According to East Side Community Action coordinator Mikey Hess, concerns about environmental impact are driving much of the opposition.

"The environment is our biggest concern right now," Hess said, per WTHR. "We do not have a home without the environment. If we don't have water, if we don't have clean air, we don't have a community — especially right next to where the kids are."

Two city meetings could shape what happens next. On July 13, the City-County Council Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee is set to consider the Metropolitan Development Commission's data-center zoning proposal. City-County Councilor Maggie Lewis is expected to introduce an amendment seeking a pause on data center approvals.

The Metropolitan Development Commission is then scheduled for July 15 to consider a zoning variance related to the DC BLOX project.

Why does it matter?

For many residents, the fight is about more than a single building. It is about whether companies can place large, resource-intensive facilities next to established communities without fully addressing what neighbors may lose in the process.

Data centers can require significant amounts of electricity and water, and residents fear those demands could affect air quality, local infrastructure, and overall quality of life. To critics, that makes the project feel like yet another case of business expansion being prioritized over the health and character of a neighborhood.

Irvington's identity is also part of the concern for people near the site. Alex McFarland, who attended school in the area, said, "This is a historical area and a very small area for small businesses. And I feel like having a data center would end up ruining that."

Frustration is also growing because residents feel they are being forced to respond late in the process after plans have already started moving through government channels.

What's being done?

Residents are trying to turn concern into a more organized response. The July 12 Q&A was meant to help neighbors understand the approval process and get ready for the meetings that could determine whether the project moves forward.

Some neighbors want city leaders to slow the process before any irreversible decisions are made. A moratorium, they said, could give officials and residents more time to review zoning rules, environmental concerns, and whether the company is offering meaningful protections for the community.

Others have argued that if the project is approved, the burden should not fall entirely on the neighborhood.

Hess said any development should come with clear local benefits and as little disruption as possible: "More money for the community, and we would need a green space in that area. I don't want to see the DC BLOX center. I don't want to hear it. I don't want to smell it. It should be invisible."

Attendees are also urging each other to move beyond online complaints and yard signs.

Jackson Clarke put it bluntly: "We are all furious, and we have every right to be. We have to flip the switch. We need to take this from, and this is a great step, complaining online and yard signs to actual strategic action."

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