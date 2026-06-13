Nashville Zoo warns data center 50 yards away could stop clouded leopards from breeding

"We are vehemently opposed to having a data center so close to animals."

Tensions over AI-related development are now playing out at the Nashville Zoo, where plans for a nearby data center have made the site a new focal point in the broader backlash to such infrastructure.

According to zoo officials, the facility would be just 50 yards from animal habitats, and they worry that its noise could interfere with breeding efforts involving its vulnerable clouded leopards, which, as the zoo's website notes, are "sensitive to auditory and visual disturbances."

What happened?

Opposition to AI data centers has been mounting in countless communities across the country. At the Nashville Zoo, officials say the proposed 69,000-square-foot facility could disturb its animals and programs, per NBC News.

The leaders at the Nashville Zoo are worried that building a data center beside the property could seriously harm sensitive animals, especially the Southeast Asian clouded leopards.

The zoo says the cats are already notoriously difficult to breed in captivity and are especially vulnerable to disruptions. Futurism has reported that the IUCN lists the species as vulnerable, and the Endangered Species Act in the U.S. classifies it as endangered.

Now, more than 180,000 people have reportedly signed a petition opposing the project, and local officials say residents have inundated them with feedback ahead of a possible vote on a data center moratorium.

Why does it matter?

AI data centers have become a political lightning rod, with concerns growing over noise, higher utility bills, and water use. Residents in several communities have already found that these large data centers can raise electricity costs.

And while most data centers won't affect the breeding of endangered animals, this proposal near the zoo shows just how disruptive data centers can be.

Rick Schwartz, the zoo's president and CEO, made the institution's stance clear in a phone interview with NBC News. He told the outlet that "We are vehemently opposed to having a data center so close to animals."

Other members of the Nashville community have stated that the proposal has created attention and backlash. One council member, Courtney Johnston, said the public response has been impossible to ignore: "I'm getting phone calls. I'm getting emails. All of my social media. Text messages. The community is speaking."

Meanwhile, Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell added during a press briefing that "we have a lot of concerns about the project and have our legal department looking into it."

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