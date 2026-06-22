Viral POV tour draws attention to Australia's 17 AI-ready data centers built for GPU superclusters

The narrator points out that none of the buildings have "a single solar panel" on them, either.

A TikTok clip from an Australian resident is drawing attention to the physical backbone of the artificial intelligence boom.

In the brief POV-style video, the poster points viewers to AI-ready data centers that he says are built to support generative AI tools and GPU superclusters, and the post has already attracted hundreds of thousands of views.

What happened?

Posted by Will Chavez (@WillChavez), the viral clip uses ominous music and a first-person tour to spotlight the scale of this part of the tech industry, with the line "This is why your electricity bill is so high" superimposed on the video. The narrator, using some rather colorful language (very much NSFW), points out that none of the buildings have "a single solar panel" on them, either.

"There's 17 of these Data Centres around the country and they specialise in AI ready infrastructure to power like generative AI and GPU superclusters," the video's caption states.

At the center of the clip is a simple reminder: The AI tools many people now use casually rely on massive physical systems.

Those systems include specialized data centers designed to handle the heavy computing demands of training and running advanced models, including GPU clusters.

Why does it matter?

Data centers may feel removed from everyday life, but they are closely tied to the same energy grid that powers homes, businesses, and public services.

AI can offer real benefits, including helping optimize cleaner energy systems. At the same time, AI infrastructure can require enormous amounts of electricity and water for cooling, raising concerns about pollution, strain on local resources, and even higher energy bills if grid demand surges.

As countries and companies race to build more AI capacity, communities are increasingly opposing data centers and asking who benefits, who bears the cost, and how these facilities will be powered.

If new data centers run on cleaner energy and are built more efficiently, they could support innovation with a smaller environmental footprint. If not, they could worsen existing environmental and economic pressures.

It is also about land use, electricity supply, infrastructure planning, and whether rapid tech growth is aligned with climate goals and cost-of-living concerns.

What are people saying?

The comment section reflected a mix of fascination and concern.

"Literally we're the land of the sun, why aren't these powered by solar?" one commenter asked.

"This is happening in every country. What aren't they [telling] us," said another. "It's insane how fast these things are going up."

Another focused on energy policy, writing: "I built a house in 2024 and it was a requirement for us to install solar panels. Why isn't that the case with all these new data centres?!"

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