Third data center plan voted down after overflowing Illinois hearing draws fierce backlash

"We are asking you tonight to protect the safety of the water and the character of this area, and the families who live here."

Residents of Hoffman Estates in Illinois turned out in force in early June against plans for a third data center in the village, filling a public hearing for nearly three hours and even spilling into the hallway.

The village's Plan Commission then rejected a data center developer's rezoning bid in a 4-2 vote, CBS News Chicago reported.

What's happening?

The proposal focused on a company's request to change area zoning in order to build another data center. With two other data center projects already under construction locally, many residents argued Hoffman Estates did not need a third.

The crowd at the meeting reflected that opposition.

"They shouldn't change zoning unless it benefits the community and it's in the public interest, and I don't believe that this is," Meg Myalls told commissioners, according to CBS.

Doreen Gibrich offered a similar view, saying: "This is not what the citizens want. We already have the other two data centers."

The dispute reflects a broader fight playing out in communities across the country over how much data center growth is too much, especially as demand surges for cloud computing and artificial intelligence tools.

It also reflects a fresh setback for the company, whose proposal was also recently turned away in nearby Naperville.

Why does it matter?

Data centers power many of the digital services people use every day, including AI. They can also consume enormous amounts of electricity and water, potentially straining local infrastructure and fueling concerns about utility costs and environmental impacts.

AI may be used to help manage renewable energy and forecast demand, but the facilities behind the technology can also increase pollution, strain water supplies, change land use, and contribute to higher energy bills — particularly if growth outpaces clean power investments.

At the state level, lawmakers in Springfield lacked sufficient support this spring to pass legislation to limit data center water and energy consumption, CBS reported. Meanwhile, new facilities continue to qualify for tax breaks on construction equipment and other expenses.

What are people saying?

At the hearing, opponents raised concerns about the project's impact on community character and shared resources.

"We are asking you tonight to protect the safety of the water and the character of this area, and the families who live here," Amanda Pollard of nearby Barrington Hills urged officials. "Please deny this rezoning request."

Gov. JB Pritzker has also raised concerns about the industry's footprint, according to CBS.

"I proposed there be a pause on data center tax credits," Pritzker recently said. "I think data centers should be paying their fair share and be bringing their own energy with them."

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