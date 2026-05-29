Statewide backlash over proposed data center forces town to move hearing to larger venue

"Everything has been in opposition to it."

A proposed data center in Nottingham, New Hampshire, is causing uproar, with the entrepreneur behind the project yet to reveal many expected benefits.

What's happening?

As NHPR reported, the development is drawing so much backlash that town officials moved a planning board discussion to a larger venue.

The fight is quickly shaping up as a test of how communities balance promised tax revenue against concerns about power use, water demand, and local impacts.

Seacoast entrepreneur Thomas Moulton wants to build the data center at the Nottingham Business Park off Route 4, on land once tied to a controversial water bottling proposal that never moved forward.

"I haven't even had my voice heard yet, and everybody is coming out of the woodwork, and they want to lynch me," Moulton told NHPR. "It's like, 'Come on people, relax.'"

Town administrator Ellen White revealed to NHPR that the response has been intense. The town received an outpouring of comments from across New Hampshire and was aware of a planned protest outside the meeting.

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She emphasized that the "conceptual consultation" session was an informal, early-stage discussion rather than a formal public hearing. Residents will still be able to weigh in later during the meeting's public-comment portion, NHPR noted.

Moulton, for his part, argued to the outlet that critics are overlooking possible benefits, especially added tax revenue for the town.

Why does it matter?

Data centers are increasingly important to the digital economy, but they can also place major demands on local infrastructure. In Nottingham, residents are fearful that a large facility could consume significant amounts of electricity and water, per NHPR.

Nottingham is roughly 30 minutes from both Concord and Portsmouth, which means the effects could hit larger population centers. The stakes can include everything from land use to noise pollution and utility strain, and it's difficult to quantify if the public benefits would justify the tradeoffs.

Many modern data centers help power cloud computing and AI systems, which can support tools such as grid forecasting, energy efficiency, and improved clean-energy management.

At the same time, AI-related computing can sharply increase electricity demand, water use for cooling, and costs that may ripple through local utilities. There are also broader concerns about security, misuse, and unintended social impacts if growth outpaces safeguards.

Supporters of projects like these often point to new tax revenue and business investment. Opponents, meanwhile, want far more detail before accepting those promises, particularly when the resource demands could affect everyday life.

What's being done?

Moving the meeting to a larger venue is one immediate step meant to accommodate the unusually high level of public interest.

Public comments may focus on electricity demand, water use, and more. At this point, Moulton is going to have to do a heck of a sales job to win over the crowd.

"It's been statewide," White told NHPR. "Everything has been in opposition to it."

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