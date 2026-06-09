Imperial County moves toward a six-month pause on data centers after fierce backlash over water and health risks

"Protections that can be waived are not protections, they're suggestions."

Pressure from residents over water consumption and possible health effects is pushing Imperial County, California, toward a temporary, six-month freeze on new data center projects.

People opposing the developments say they could significantly alter the region while drawing on resources that are already in short supply.

What happened?

County supervisors spent part of a June 2 meeting reviewing proposed construction standards for data centers, but several said the draft was too weak and turned to the idea of a short-term moratorium while tougher rules are written, inewsource reported.

The discussion comes after months of organizing by residents challenging projects proposed on county land and nearby tribal land.

Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar said the county needed a stronger version of the resolution: "I think we need to look at the resolution as presented and bring it back with more teeth." He also supported a six-month pause, saying, "That's why I also recommended a moratorium of six months to give us time to be able to fully figure this out."

For many residents, one of the biggest sticking points is that certain projects might proceed without undergoing a full California Environmental Quality Act review.

They have pointed in particular to a Tomcat Development proposal on industrially zoned county land between Brawley and Imperial, which reportedly argued the project is already a permitted use and therefore could bypass that process, according to inewsource.

Why does it matter?

The conflict reflects a broader national trend tied to the rapid growth of AI and cloud computing.

Data centers serve as the backbone of AI systems and can help utilities balance the grid, forecast energy demand, and make better use of renewable power.

Those same facilities can also consume vast amounts of electricity and cooling water, potentially putting more pressure on local infrastructure, raising costs for ratepayers, and increasing concerns related to security and misuse.

What are people saying?

According to inewsource, organizers who have opposed the projects told supervisors they viewed the county supervisors' discussion as meaningful progress.

Chris Scurries, a resident and member of NIMBY Imperial, said, "It does set in motion something that we've been trying to do for a really long time now."

Several speakers argued the county's earlier draft was too easy to sidestep.

Gina Snow, a resident and NIMBY Imperial member, said, "Protections that can be waived are not protections, they're suggestions," adding, "And perhaps the most frustrating part of this resolution is not what it says, it's what it doesn't say."

U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz, in a statement, sided with residents and urged county officials to intervene: "The people of Imperial Valley have been clear about where they stand. I agree with them. I am asking local officials to act and protect the health, the water, and the future of every family who calls this valley home."

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