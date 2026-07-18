Indianapolis moves closer to 2027 freeze on new data centers after months of protests

Indianapolis is a step closer to freezing approvals for new data centers, one of the city's most hotly contested types of development.

Following months of resident organizing and protests, a City-County Council committee advanced a proposal that would stop new approvals through the end of 2027.

What happened?

A new zoning category for data center projects won committee support Monday alongside a proposed pause on future approvals. The Indianapolis City-County Council's Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee recommended the moratorium on a 10-3 vote after Council President Maggie Lewis brought forward an amendment that would keep the halt in place until Dec. 31, 2027, according to Indiana Public Media.

Next, the measure heads to the full City-County Council, which is scheduled to take it up Aug. 10. Approval there would send it on to the Metropolitan Development Commission.

Neighborhood opposition has been building for months, especially after officials approved a Martindale-Brightwood data center in May despite resident pushback and concerns about environmental impacts. Ahead of Monday's meeting, scores of protesters gathered near the City-County Building to call for a pause.

Backing the policy, Councilor Jesse Brown said the city is acting later than it should have. "It should have been done when Franklin Township was dealing with this last year," he said. "But it's better late than never, right?

Why does it matter?

Data centers have become a major part of Indiana's economic development strategy, but they have also emerged as some of the most controversial projects facing local governments.

These facilities can require enormous amounts of electricity and water, while also raising concerns about land use, traffic, noise, and strain on public infrastructure.

Heavy energy demand can put more pressure on the electric grid and, in some cases, contribute to higher utility costs. Water-intensive cooling systems can also become a flashpoint in communities already concerned about resource use.

The debate is also tied to the rise of artificial intelligence, since AI tools rely on data centers to process and store huge amounts of information. While AI can help optimize wind, solar, and other clean energy systems, improve grid forecasting, and make buildings more efficient, its growth can also drive up electricity and water consumption, create security and misuse risks, and add new costs that communities may ultimately feel on their monthly bills.

Indianapolis is far from alone in confronting those trade-offs. Across the state, at least 17 counties have enacted temporary moratoriums on data centers, while Marshall and Cass counties have banned new ones altogether, a pattern playing out in other Indianapolis neighborhoods, too.

What's being done?

City officials say the moratorium would give Indianapolis more time to write clearer rules. Staff from the Department of Metropolitan Development told council members they support the pause so the city can "carry out the additional directive of conducting further research and stakeholder engagement."

Some councilors, however, said key issues remain unresolved. Councilors Michael-Paul Hart and Derek Cahill noted that the amendment, as written, doesn't spell out exactly what counts as a data center. Hart warned, "It still leaves a certain level of vulnerability."

After the vote, Mayor Joe Hogsett voiced support for the move on social media, writing: "I support the proposed data center moratorium and welcome the additional time to continue this vital conversation." He added, "I recognize that this is an incredibly important issue for our residents, and we look forward to engaging with neighbors, experts, and stakeholders in the coming months."

Public input is still expected at the full council vote and in development hearings. The Metropolitan Development Commission also took a final vote July 15 on a zoning variance request from Georgia-based DC Blox to build a data center on Indianapolis' east side. It approved that request 6-1, according to Mirror Indy, which noted "it's possible the protesters may take the issue to court."

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