Wisconsin village residents push back after emails reveal early talks for hyperscale data center

Residents of Wrightstown, Wisconsin, are raising concerns about a proposed hyperscale data center. The backlash follows newly released emails showing that village leaders had been communicating for months with a developer tied to another controversial project.

What happened?

At a community listening session on May 19, many residents from Wrightstown and nearby areas said they do not want a data center built in or near the village, Wisconsin Public Radio reported. The meeting was the second of four planned sessions aimed at gathering public input as Cloverleaf Infrastructure looks for potential sites in northeast Wisconsin.

Village Board President Dean Erickson said no formal proposal has been submitted. However, open-records emails indicate village officials were in contact with Cloverleaf by January 2026. In those exchanges, the company described a potential project on a scale comparable to Phase 1 of the Port Washington data center, which is now under construction.

Residents who spoke during the meeting voiced concerns about environmental harm, farmland loss, and whether the public was being kept fully informed. Marinette resident Andi Rich said she was worried officials were moving too fast, pointing to stories from other communities where residents felt major decisions were pushed forward before they had a meaningful chance to weigh in.

Why does it matter?

As data center proposals move forward, many residents feel they are hearing about projects with major local impacts only after private discussions have already begun. Residents said they are worried a large industrial project could permanently change rural land, wildlife habitat, and the character of the community.

That concern is strong in farming areas, where the loss of agricultural land can be permanent. Wrightstown resident Roland Schmidt said that once the farmland is converted, it won't be easy to bring it back. "Farmland will never go back to farmland. Period," he said.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Others fear that a major construction project will reduce their access to hunting areas and outdoor recreation.

What's being done?

Village officials said the listening sessions are intended to avoid that kind of disconnect. The village hired attorney Chris Smith, who said public comments would inform the village board if a developer later requests rezoning or annexation.

Trustee Sue Byers said village leaders had also been reviewing how other municipalities oversee data centers so Wrightstown can tighten its own ordinances, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. She noted that if a project does not proceed in the village, a developer could still pursue it in neighboring Wrightstown, which may have looser zoning rules.

This period of public engagement is important. Attending meetings, requesting public records, and pressing local leaders for clear answers about land use, infrastructure, and environmental protections may help communities avoid being shut out.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.