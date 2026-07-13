New Mexico county imposes 18-month data center ban as water, power fears grow

The issue is no longer just whether data centers bring jobs and tax revenue.

In New Mexico, Santa Fe County commissioners approved an 18-month ban on data center developments on July 1, reflecting residents' growing concern over how the facilities could strain land-use regulations and environmental standards.

No data centers have been proposed in Santa Fe County yet, but this is the second county in New Mexico to impose a moratorium on data center projects this year.

What happened?

Before any new data center projects can move ahead in Santa Fe County, officials plan to use the next 18 months to develop land-use and environmental rules. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the county wants time to prepare for potential proposals involving large computing facilities before any are built.

Across the U.S., local governments are being forced to respond to rapidly rising demand for the facilities that support cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and other digital services.

The issue is no longer just whether data centers bring jobs and tax revenue. It is also about whether current rules are strong enough to manage the land, electricity, and water demands that often accompany them.

Why does it matter?

Depending on their size and design, data centers may require significant amounts of electricity to power servers and substantial amounts of water for cooling — particularly in hot or dry regions.

In a state where water scarcity is already a serious concern, even the prospect of new high-demand development can raise alarms for residents worried about supplies and added pressure on utilities.

There is also a direct connection between AI and the electric grid.

At the same time, AI-driven computing often relies on energy-intensive data centers that can increase electricity demand, strain transmission systems, consume large amounts of water, and potentially raise energy bills if infrastructure upgrades are passed on to customers.

What's being done?

The county's action is meant as a pause, not a lasting prohibition, so officials can finish writing the rules before considering new proposals. Those standards could include requirements related to siting, environmental review, utility impacts, and water use.

As more communities confront the same questions, Santa Fe County's approach could become a model: pause first, study the tradeoffs, and put guardrails in place before growth accelerates.

County leaders want time to determine whether local water supplies, electric capacity, and land can support data centers before any projects move forward.

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