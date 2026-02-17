  • Tech Tech

Homeowner shares experience weathering massive winter storm with a heat pump HVAC: 'This is colder than normal'

"This is awesome to see!"

by Juliana Marino
One Redditor was excited to share how their Daikin Fit heat pump kept their home warm in frigid temperatures.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A pleased homeowner was excited to give an update on their heat pump's performance during winter. The OP posted an image of their Daikin Fit covered in snow, situated next to their home in southwest Indiana. 

One Redditor was excited to share how their Daikin Fit heat pump kept their home warm in frigid temperatures.
Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the OP, the outside temperature was a frigid 1-12 degrees Fahrenheit and their heat pump was covered in about 9 inches of snow. The unit, however, kept their home nice and cozy.

"This is colder than normal for our location," they explained. "... Amazing that this HP is keeping our 2,200 sf house warm today using only 1.6-1.7 kW of power. Take that electric grid!"

"This is awesome to see!" one Redditor commented.


Replacing your old HVAC system with an energy-efficient heat pump is one of the best ways to reduce your utility bills and shelter you from rising energy costs. Instead of generating new heat like conventional HVAC systems, heat pumps transfer existing heat, making them 3-5 times more efficient than gas boilers, according to the International Energy Agency. 

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

To learn more about different heat pumps within your budget, check out TCD's HVAC Explorer, which can save up to 50% on your energy bills with a new, efficient system and connect you with HVAC experts and installers. 

Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers
• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0 down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%
TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

HVAC leases are an affordable way to upgrade your heating and cooling system, with Palmetto's leasing program starting at just $99 per month. You'll also receive 12 years of free maintenance, helping you save even more over the lifetime of your system. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two?

For homeowners who have solar panels, modernizing your home with energy-efficient appliances can make a big difference in your utility savings. Your solar panels generate free electricity that your heat pump and other appliances can run on. For homeowners interested in going solar, TCD's Solar Explorer can help you navigate different systems within your budget and save up to $10,000 on an installation. 

And with the free Palmetto Home app, you can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards by completing challenges, such as cutting down on your home energy use.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider