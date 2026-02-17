Homeowner shares experience weathering massive winter storm with a heat pump HVAC: 'This is colder than normal'

A pleased homeowner was excited to give an update on their heat pump's performance during winter. The OP posted an image of their Daikin Fit covered in snow, situated next to their home in southwest Indiana.

According to the OP, the outside temperature was a frigid 1-12 degrees Fahrenheit and their heat pump was covered in about 9 inches of snow. The unit, however, kept their home nice and cozy.

"This is colder than normal for our location," they explained. "... Amazing that this HP is keeping our 2,200 sf house warm today using only 1.6-1.7 kW of power. Take that electric grid!"

"This is awesome to see!" one Redditor commented.





Replacing your old HVAC system with an energy-efficient heat pump is one of the best ways to reduce your utility bills and shelter you from rising energy costs. Instead of generating new heat like conventional HVAC systems, heat pumps transfer existing heat, making them 3-5 times more efficient than gas boilers, according to the International Energy Agency.

