Ohio's Cuyahoga River once caught fire, but 71 fish species returned after the Clean Water Act

That single act caused enormous damage, showing how much communities still stand to lose.

Over five decades after Ohio's Cuyahoga River became a national symbol of industrial pollution, new research suggests the recovery is not only real but measurable.

As A-Z Animals detailed, a review of 50-plus years of river conditions found that dozens of fish species have returned, offering a clear reminder that strong environmental protections can improve daily life in communities that depend on clean water.

What happened?

Records from 1970 to 2023 show major improvement in Ohio waterways, according to a study by Casey Pennock, Lindsey Bruckerhoff, and Ohio State University's aquatic ecology lab team.

That progress is tied to the legacy of the 1969 Cuyahoga River fire, one of the most notorious pollution disasters in U.S. history. After years of industrial waste buildup, an oil slick near the Republic Steel mill ignited, prompting public outrage and setting the stage for the 1972 Clean Water Act, per A-Z Animals.

Researchers found that early samples contained dangerously high levels of lead, zinc, and ammonia, all toxic to aquatic life.

As river conditions improved over the decades, 71 fish species and 171 insect groups rebounded in waterways such as the Cuyahoga, A-Z Animals noted.

Freshwater mussels showed a more uneven pattern, per the study. Nine of the species studied recovered, while 10 kept declining, showing that better water quality may not automatically restore every form of life in a river.

Why does it matter?

Rivers support wildlife, recreation, local economies, and public health, and cleaner waterways can make nearby communities safer and more livable.

As A-Z Animals pointed out, the research pushes back against a common assumption that once a river is heavily polluted, the damage is permanent. In this case, decades of protections appear to have reversed at least some of the harm.

Communities across the country continue to weigh the value of environmental rules against the costs of cleanup and enforcement.

The recovery remains fragile. Freshwater mussels require especially clean, oxygen-rich habitat, suitable riverbed conditions, and enough host fish to survive.

"This work shows there's still more work to do," Pennock said in a news release. "It tells us that if we deregulate or allow more pollution to happen, then those gains could reverse themselves, to our detriment."

The stakes came into focus in 2024, when illegal dumping into the Scioto River killed 43,094 fish, as A-Z Animals recounted. That single act caused enormous damage, showing how much communities still stand to lose when waterways are not protected.

What's being done?

The biggest force behind the turnaround has been policy backed by enforcement. A-Z Animals reported that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has overseen Clean Water Act enforcement since 1972, while Ohio has continued monitoring river conditions and pursuing violations.

Infrastructure upgrades have also played a major role elsewhere. A-Z Animals pointed to a $200 million municipal wastewater improvement project on the Scioto River that significantly reduced heavy-metal pollution.

Investments such as that can lead to cleaner water; healthier habitat; and better conditions for residents who fish, boat, or live near those waterways.

Ohio's recovery story shows that environmental progress is possible but not automatic. Cleaner rivers came from decades of public pressure, regulation, and investment, and the 2024 fish kill is a stark reminder that preserving those gains requires the same sustained effort.

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